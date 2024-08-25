Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunite for oceanfront getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are savoring some much-needed downtime together after a whirlwind summer. On Saturday, August 24, TMZ shared exclusive photos of the couple, both 34, enjoying a peaceful retreat in Rhode Island. The getaway comes after a hectic period filled with Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason games, alongside Swift’s busy European leg of her Eras Tour.

In the images, the pop star and the NFL tight end can be seen cozying up and taking in the scenic ocean views from a balcony. They weren’t alone, though—friends accompanied them, and a group of kids joined the couple on the balcony, adding to the relaxed atmosphere.

This outing is their first public appearance together since mid-July. Back then, Kelce and Swift appeared at the Eras Tour concerts in Germany, where Kelce had his arm around Swift as they exited the stage at Veltins Arena on July 18. Swift, dressed in her iconic blue Midnights costume, waved to fans as she left the stage, a moment captured in a video shared on X.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that their relationship is growing stronger. “They really are very, very happy together,” an insider shared. “They’re very serious about each other, and it feels different for both of them.”

The source also noted the unexpected compatibility between Swift and Kelce. “It’s funny to their friends because at first, everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family, or friends.”

Swift, who is currently on a break from her tour, will resume the Eras Tour in October, with plans to wrap up the tour by December. Meanwhile, Kelce and the Chiefs are gearing up for the start of the NFL season, with their first game against the Baltimore Ravens scheduled for September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.