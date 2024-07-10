‘Tarak Mehta’ fame Gurucharan Singh reveals reasons behind his disappearance

In April, actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his performance in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, went missing which caused a lot of panic among his family, friends, and fans. However, he returned home after nearly a month, giving a sense of respite to his well-wishers.

In a recent interview with The Bombay Times, he revealed the real reasons behind his disappearance and claimed that he had no intentions of returning.

He shared that he did not disappear to get publicity but rather he was on a genuine spiritual pursuit. “I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home” said Gurucharan

He added, “Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true. If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t. Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me.”

Recently, he was spotted returning to Mumbai from Delhi and spoke to Paps about his due payments from TMKOC. He said, “Haan ji, unhone sabke hi clear kar diye almost. (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone’s )”

Gurucharan Singh played the popular character of “Roshan Singh Sodhi” in the Hindi sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” and exited the show in 2020. This year on April 22, he disappeared from his home in pursuit of spirituality. Following his disappearance, police questioned members of TMKOC and its producer Asit Kumar Modi over the issue of unpaid salary and other dues. He returned home after 26 days.

Recently, the actor and family shared a video on Instagram, in which they can be seen celebrating his return.