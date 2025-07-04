Cong expels district chief Gurcharan Singh for 6 years

The Delhi Congress on Friday expelled Gurucharan Singh Raju, its Krishna Nagar district president and former nominee from the constituency during the 2025 assembly elections, for six years from the party for anti-organization activities.

“This entire issue began during the election when I resigned and the expulsion is related to that. My son contested that election and got around 90,000 votes, and then a thousand votes were cancelled. I raised objections regarding that, and then I offered my resignation. But they persuaded me to take it back and forcibly made me contest the election again. I contested for the party, and I have always worked for the party,” Raju said.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference, Narendra Nath, head of the disciplinary committee, said the party was supreme and no worker or leader should be above the party to indulge in anti-party activities.

“We are all the foot soldiers of the party and work under the framework of the party discipline; follow the policies and programmes of the party,” he said.

Nath added that the committee took a unanimous decision to expel Gurucharan Singh Raju from all party posts for six years under Clause 19/4 of the Congress constitution.