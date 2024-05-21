‘Tara, the Lost Star’ from Sikkim sparkles bright at Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes International Film Festival was graced by a remarkable cinematic debut straight from the heart of Sikkim. ‘Tara, the Lost Star’, a film awaited with bated breath, made its grand entrance on May 20th, marking a historic milestone for the region.

Directed by Samten Bhutia and co-produced by Sabitri Chettri, ‘Tara, the Lost Star’ is more than just a movie; it’s a testament to the rich tapestry of culture and creativity woven in the Himalayan landscapes. Set against the mesmerizing backdrop of Gnathang-Memenchu near Changu Lake, the film beautifully captures the essence of Sikkim’s natural splendor and cultural heritage.

Leading the charge is the talented actor-producer Shyama Shree Sherpa, who radiates pride and grace as she represents both the film and her homeland on the global stage. Sharing her elation, Sherpa expressed, “I am glad to announce that it’s a historic moment for all the Sikkimese and Nepali,” as the film screened for the first time at Cannes.

‘Tara, the Lost Star’ boasts a stellar cast, including Shyama Shree Sherpa, Sushmita Bhujel, and Nityam Bhattarai from Sikkim, alongside Kiran Dahal and Loonibha Tuladhar from Nepal. Notably, Sikkim’s own Prasant Rasaily and Pramod Karki have contributed their talents to the film’s background score and cinematography, adding layers of brilliance to its narrative.

The excitement surrounding the film’s Cannes debut reverberated throughout Sikkim, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay extending his heartfelt congratulations to the ‘Tara’ team. He lauded the film as “a remarkable achievement for Sikkim,” solidifying its growing presence in the global cinematic arena.

As the curtains draw to a close on the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 25th, ‘Tara, the Lost Star’ leaves an indelible mark, not just as a film, but as a beacon of Sikkim’s creative spirit shining bright on the international stage.