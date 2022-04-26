Tara Sutaria snapped by the paparazzi

Tara Sutaria, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Heropanti 2 with co-star Tiger Shroff, was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as the actor was heading to Ahmedabad for her film promotions.

Tara Sutaria has been on top of the fashion charts recently and there is ample reason for it. The Bollywood actress has a way of making heads turn with her sartorial choices. Her OOTDs have won several hearts and that is the case once more. Tara Sutaria was captured looking like a blazing diva in her pink pantsuit and no one can deny it.

Tara wore a pair of high waist baggy cargo trousers that featured chunky square pockets. A pink bracelet with a plunging neckline and wide band hemline raised the temperatures. A loose jacket of the same colour with streamlined cuts, wide lapels and square pockets was a perfect addition to the look. Tara opted for centre-parted open tresses, glittery smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and sleek eyeliner, Pink-tinted cat-eye sunglasses completed the look and let’s not miss out on the tiniest of handbags slung across that could barely carry more than a credit card but still lent style miles to the look.

People are now thrilled to watch Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2 which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. It will release in theatres on April 29. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.