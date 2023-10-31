Diwali fashion inspired by Bollywood

See these gorgeous traditional outfits using Bollywood stars as inspiration to help you shine through the season’s festivities and add even more glitz upcoming celebrations. Get inspired by this list of celebrities and their traditional style:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a red lehenga, with a deep v-neckline and elaborate gold embroidery. A hand tie and a rose go a long way in making a statement.

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria

Draw inspiration from Tara Sutaria for a traditional appearance, choosing a classic red Banarasi silk saree with gold embroidery and pairing it with gold jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A must-have for anyone looking to look sophisticated and fashionable is Sonam Kapoor’s red Sabyasachi anarkali. You just can’t go wrong with this look.

Kangana Ranaut

Take a cue from Kangana Rananut and don a gorgeous red silk saree with intricate embroidery. Wear it with a stylish blouse that matches. Statement earrings and a thick gold choker necklace finish the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

Make a sultry entrance with a red chiffon sari teamed with a sexy blouse. The young starlet takes a page from her mother’s book and aces the look.

(Photo source: instagram)