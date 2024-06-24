Tara Sutaria recalls how it was ‘quite tough to navigate’ her first Hindi song ‘Shaamat’

Actress Tara Sutaria on Sunday reminisced about her first Hindi song, ‘Shaamat’, which she recorded for the 2022 action thriller film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and said as a trained western classical and pop singer for the last 20 years, she found it challenging to navigate her technique and sound to suit her character.

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the song.

Along with the snaps, she wrote: “A little over two years ago, I recorded my first Hindi song #SHAAMAT which is at 93 MILLION views today.. This was for our film #EkVillainReturns where I play a singer. It felt serendipitous as one seldom gets to sing for oneself in film.. As a trained western classical and pop singer for the last 20 years it was quite tough to navigate my technique and sound to fit and suit my character’s..”

“English and Hindi music are both close to my heart but entirely different when it comes to training, sound and technique! In retrospect, SO glad to have taken a leap and grateful to experience so much love toward the song. Such sweet memories with everyone too!@mohitsuri@arjunkapoor @ankittiwari@badboyshah You made it special,” added Tara in her post.

Tara’s huge fan base took to the comment section, expressing their admiration.

One fan wrote, “And we need a new song,” while another said, “It’s forever my favourite.”

A fan commented, “Currently my looped song,” and another remarked, “You looked like a diva here.”

The lyrics of ‘Shaamat’ are penned by Prince Dubey, and the music is by Ankit Tiwari. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, the film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’, stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Tara was last seen as the lead in the survival thriller film ‘Apurva’.