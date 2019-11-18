Actress Kajol Devgn is all set to be seen in the biopic film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn, who plays the title role in the film has shared the first look poster featuring Kajol.

On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look of Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. In the poster, Kajol looks convincing in a simple red saree, wearing a mangalsutra, a bindi on her forehead and the Maharashtrian nose ring.

Alongside the poster, Ajay wrote, “Savitribai Malusare – Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara… aur unke bal ki shakti. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW (sic).”

The much-awaited trailer of the film is set to arrive on Tuesday. On Sunday, the makers had released a tiny promo with the tagline ‘Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz?’ Two people who are not seen in the promo are seen holding hands in the new video.

The other character posters of the film are already out. While Ajay looks intense as Tanhaji, Saif looks fierce as Uday Bhan. A kohl-eyed Saif can be seen sitting and holding a sword with his hands. Ajay tweeted his look with the caption, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai (sic).”

Sharad Kelkar plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was introduced with the caption, “Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha!” Luke Kenny of Sacred Games fame plays Aurangzeb in the film and was introduced as “Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain (sic).”

The makers also released the character poster of Padmavati Rao as Jijamata and introduced her saying, “Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay’s on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The period drama also features Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial venture is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.