Dhanush’s romantic action Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which went on floors more than three years ago, finally released on November 29. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film received decent reviews from most critics. But the action-thriller has found its way to piracy website Tamilrockers and is available for ‘free download’.

With an ensemble cast including Dhanush and Megha Akash in the main roles, the film has been shot against a respectable budget. But now, the film has fallen prey to the piracy, its box office collections are likely to take a beating.

This is not happening for the first time. Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series, often putting up the content as soon as it is released or aired.

The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Watch the trailer below