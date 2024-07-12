Triptii Dimri joins Dhanush in Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Triptii Dimri shot to fame with Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s ‘Animal’ last year and earned the moniker of the ‘national crush’. Since starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in that blockbuster, Dimri has been signing on for numerous films. Recent updates reveal that she has been cast as the female lead in Anand L Rai’s next opposite Dhanush.

According to a report by PeepingMoon, “Triptii has now been roped in as the leading lady opposite Tamil superstar Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. The Tanu Weds Manu director has seen Triptii’s work and found her to be an ideal choice for this emotionally challenging role opposite Dhanush’s angry young man, Shankar, in this A.R. Rahman musical.”

The film draws from the cinematic universe of Rai’s ‘Raanjhanaa’, which starred Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is anticipated to carry forward elements of its predecessor, promising an intense storyline woven with a spectrum of emotions within a romantic framework. The project, announced on the 10th anniversary of ‘Raanjhanaa’, finally gains momentum after a year’s delay reportedly due to Dhanush’s prior commitments in the South. Filming is set to commence in October 2024, primarily in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh over a two-month schedule.

In the film’s teaser, introducing the first look of Dhanush as the rebellious hero, he embodies an anger-driven character determined to carve a distinct path, different from his role in ‘Raanjhanaa’. Anand L Rai had previously hinted at the thematic connection between the two films, stating to Bollywood Hungama, “Though the stories of Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein are distinct, the intensity and essence of the characters bear a familiar resonance. This is an extension of that intensity, but not a replication.”

Triptii Dimri is presently gearing up for the release of ‘Bad Newz’ and will feature in ‘Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video’ and the highly anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’, alongside ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. Meanwhile, Dhanush is set to appear in ‘Raayan’ and ‘Kubera’.