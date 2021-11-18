TN Directors’ Union writes to Ramadoss; Suriya says support ‘overwhelming’

On Wednesday, Tamil star Suriya took to his Twitter handle for expressing gratitude being overwhelmed by the support pouring in for him from both the film industry and from fans across the country.

He tweeted: “This love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us.”

For quite a long time, the actor hasn’t been on Twitter. Hence, he took some time to revert back individually to some of the tweets of other celebrities and his fans.

The Tamil Film Directors’ Union or the Tamil Nadu Thiraipada Iyakkunargal Sangam (TANTIS), has backed Suriya writing a letter to the PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, urging him to look at Suriya as a brother.

The office-bearers of the Directors’ Union pointed out to Ramadoss stating that both creative freedom and political freedom were important, that if an unintentional mistake occurred, resolving the issue in a friendly manner would be the most healthy thing to do.

(With inputs from IANS)