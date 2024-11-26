Tamannaah Bhatia teases marriage plans with Vijay Varma: “Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai”

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her chart-busting track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree 2.’ The actress and her ‘Lust Stories’ co-star Vijay Varma are head over heels for each other. The duo has always been vocal and open about their love for each other, giving netizens major couple goals. Following reports of the couple tying the knot and hunting a marital abode, Tamannaah has opened up on marriage plans with the ‘Jaane Jaan’ actor.

During her conversation with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah hinted that her marriage with Vijay is very much a possibility. The actress said, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin?” Moving ahead, she also talked about how her professional life is different from her personal one. She iterated that marriage will not affect her work and ambition. “For me, shaadi aur career ka koi connection nahin hai. I’m very ambitious. I will continue to act even after marriage.”

As the conversation progressed, the ‘Jailer’ actress talked about the possibility of sharing the screen with Vijay again. “Why not? If we get a good project, Vijay and I would love to take it on.”

Tamannaah’s comments come after reports emerged that the couple is house hunting and planning to tie the knot. As per a report by123Telugu, the duo has already started their wedding preparation for next year and are on the hunt for their dream home. However, the news hasn’t been confirmed by either of the stars. Despite this, the report has stirred fans’ excitement who are rooting for the couple’s wedding.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly began their relationship in December 2022. The two met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2.’ While the couple initially remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Tamannaah confirmed dating Vijay in June 2023. During an interview, the ‘Stree 2’ actress called him her ‘happy place.’ Moreover, Vijay also opened up about his relationship with the actress earlier this year.

During his interview with Mashable, the ‘Murder Mubarak’ actor reflected on the initial reaction to their dating news among netizens. Vijay expressed his initial disbelief, saying, “Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai is mein but I got used to it now. Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai so that was a big reveal of how people see things.” However, he has since grown accustomed to the attention. The actor added that both he and Tamannaah are “strong and lovely” and enjoy the public spotlight.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s last appearance was the song sequence in the blockbuster film ‘Stree 2.’ Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s last was the web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.’