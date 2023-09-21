Tamannaah Bhatia, Divya Dutta, other women celebrities visit new Parliament building

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Divya Dutta, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Thursday visited the new Parliament building and witnessed the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Kalra, Sonal Mathur and Kirti Kulhari also visited Parliament on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill with 454 -2 votes.

The Lok Sabha scripted history on Wednesday as it passed the Bill reserving a third or 33 per cent of seats for women in national and state legislatures with an overwhelming majority.

The Bill seeks to grant one-third of its seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.