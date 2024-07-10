Vijay Varma on relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia and its public scrutiny

‘Lust Stories 2’ co-stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have become a favorite B-town couple among netizens. Recently, the ‘Darlings’ star opened up about his relationship with the ‘Jailer’ actress and how they’ve handled the public interest it sparked. In an interview with Mashable India, Vijay also mentioned how their personal lives have sometimes overshadowed their film releases and how they’ve adapted to it.

Reflecting on the initial reaction to their dating news among netizens, Vijay expressed his initial disbelief, saying, “Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai is mein but I got used to it now. Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai so that was a big reveal of how people see things.” However, he has since grown accustomed to the attention. The actor added that both he and Tamannaah are “strong and lovely” and enjoy the public spotlight.

Vijay also shared an interesting anecdote about their serendipitous meeting. The ‘Mirzapur’ actor, originally from Hyderabad, moved to Mumbai just as Tamannaah, a Mumbaikar, moved to Hyderabad. Recalling their coincidental crossing of paths, Vijay also praised Tamannaah’s linguistic skills in Tamil and Telugu. He finds their relationship quite intriguing.

Previously, in a conversation with Tanmay Bhatt, Vijay had revealed the unconventional start of their relationship. Contrary to expectations, they didn’t begin dating during the shooting of ‘Lust Stories 2’. Instead, it was at the film’s wrap party, attended by just four people, where Vijay expressed his desire to spend more time with Tamannaah. Their first date happened 15-20 days later.

The couple first appeared together at a New Year’s party, sparking dating rumors that Tamannaah later confirmed in an interview with Film Companion. Since then, they have openly expressed their love and frequently appear together.

On the professional front, Vijay Varma will next appear in ‘Matka King’ while Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of ‘Stree 2.’