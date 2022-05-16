Taking about Sushant Singh Rajput Kiara Advani gets emotional

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani got emotional talking about Sushant Singh Rajpoot In the film, She played the role of Sakshi Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story she was paired opposite with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role. Recently, Kiara spoke about how well she got to know Sushant during the film’s shoot. Sushant died of an apparent suicide in June 2020.

Kiara shared that she got to talk to Sushant in detail during the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story shoot in Aurangabad. In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor recalled, “We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we must have packed up at 8 pm. We had a 4 am flight. And we decided, let’s call it an all-nighter. That is when I got to spend time with Sushant, and we got chatting. It is so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zintahow he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading .”

Kiara remembered that Sushant had a curious mind, and after talking to him, she told him, “Someone should someday make a biopic on you because it is so interesting.” Kiara also said that Sushant was quite ‘passionate’ about his craft. She revealed that during MS Dhoni’s shoot, “Sushant had a booklet that had questions he had asked Dhoni and his answers too. He had done so much research about Dhoni’s personal and professional life.”

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016 and Sushant’s performance was acclaimed. He won the Screen Award for Best Actor for the film and was nominated for a Filmfare Award too. The film, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, also featured actors Disha Patani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.