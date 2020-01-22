As Tahira Kashyap turned 35 on Tuesday, her partner Ayushmann Khurrana posted a special birthday message for her apart from hosting a grand celeb-filled birthday party for her.

In the post that Ayushamnn shared on Instagram, Tahira is seen in a white dress smiling happily into the camera.

“Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in Mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy birthday love,” he captioned the picture.

In another set of pictures that are going viral and some of which Tahira shared on her official Instagram handle, Bollywood celebs are seen posing with Tahira on her special day.

Nushrat Bharucha, Katrina Kaif, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Yami Gautam, the Mohan sisters among others feature in the photographs shared by Tahira.

Tahira also wrote a thank you post for all those who attended the party.

“Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It’s my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!!” Her post read.