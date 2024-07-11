Taha Shah Badussha recalls meeting lifelong idol Tom Cruise

Actor Taha Shah Badussha recently lived out a dream encounter when he met his lifelong idol, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Best known for his role in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ Taha took to Instagram to share the thrilling moment with his fans.

In a series of posts on Wednesday, Taha posted several photos capturing the essence of his meeting with Tom Cruise. One particularly striking image shows Taha gazing at the ‘Mission Impossible’ star with profound admiration, highlighting the significance of the moment for him. Accompanying these visuals was a short clip that encapsulated the excitement and emotion of their encounter.

Expressing his disbelief and joy, Taha wrote in his caption, “Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!” The heartfelt message resonated with his followers, who flooded the comment section with enthusiastic responses.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one commenting, “Goshhhhh…Ok this is absolutely legendary,” while another wrote, “You lucky man, Tom Cruise is love.” A third fan added, “Omg help the caption is so cute,” encapsulating the sentiment shared by many.

Taha Shah Badussha gained prominence for his role as Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ where he portrayed a character embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Reflecting on his experience working with Bhansali and the stellar cast, Taha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring Tajdar to life on screen. He described it as a dream come true and a learning experience to collaborate with such talented individuals.

Set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi’ explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving deep into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. The series boasts a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, alongside Taha Shah Badussha and others in pivotal roles as Nawabs.