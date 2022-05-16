‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’ Season 3 releases

The makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ launched the third season of the popular children’s animated drama ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’.

The story of the new season takes the audience to the world of Tapu and his friends from the Gokuldham Society on their newest adventures.

Talking about the show, Asit Kumarr Modi of the Neela Film Production said, “‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chasmah’ is fun engaging adventures, have always thrilled and amused children. We are glad to be back with the simple yet wondrous adventures the third season has to offer. We are very excited to bring to kids Season 3 of the show and I can assure you that it is going to be bigger, better, and unique.”

The first episode goes on air on May 16 on Sony Yay!

Leena Lele Dutta, EVP & Business Head – Sony YAY! said, “Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah has seen a successful journey on Sony YAY!, to see it become widely popular among children has been absolutely special. Following the massive success and huge fan-following of the first two seasons, we wanted kids to enjoy the show’s enigmatic characters in a larger format with the release of the first telemovie.”

The new season will include the 45 minutes long Maha episode of the fan-favorite Gokuldham society called – ‘Tappu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding’ on May 23.