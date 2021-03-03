The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at about 20 properties in Mumbai and Pune including the residences of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and actress Taapsee Pannu, a talent management agency and Madhu Mantena, co-owner of Anurag Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films.

The searches are being conducted in connection with Anurag Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films, said the sources.

The IT sleuths conducted the search operation over alleged tax evasion, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said, “The Income Tax department probes someone based on whatever information they get. The issue goes to court later.”

It is worth mentioning that Anurag Kashyap and Tapsi Pannu have been quite vocal in their criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government and its policies.

Anurag Kashyap is the recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards and the Government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) in 2013.

Kashyap got into the limelight with Black Friday (2004), a film based on the namesake book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings.

His prominent works include No Smoking (2007), Dev. D (2009), Gulaal (2009), That Girl in Yellow Boots (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Shahid (2013) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).

The crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), catapulted him into the top rung of world cinema.

Taapsee Pannu has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2018.

She got noticed for her performance in the courtroom drama Pink, which was a critical and commercial success.

Some of her prominent works include The Ghazi Attack (2017), Naam Shabana (2017), Mulk (2018), Manmarziyaan (2018), Badla (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019.

She is also vocal about several social and political issues.