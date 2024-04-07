Swifties await: 13 days to Taylor Swift’s new album

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of her 11th studio album, and she’s making sure her fans, lovingly known as Swifties, are along for the countdown ride. Using her lucky number, 13, the pop icon recently reminded everyone that there are only 13 days left until the arrival of her latest musical masterpiece, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

Taking to her Instagram Story, Swift shared a sneak peek of a typewriter tapping out the words, “13 days until THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” complete with a handy pre-order link for eager fans.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s surprise reveal of the upcoming album at the 2024 Grammys back in February, sending waves of excitement through the Swiftie community. Billboard reports that Swift has been toiling away on this project for the past two years, heightening the anticipation surrounding its release.

Currently taking a well-deserved break from her global Eras Tour, Swift is dedicating her time to preparing for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. And she has already given fans a taste of what’s to come, sharing the album’s main cover and details about four deluxe editions, featuring exciting collaborations with Post Malone and Florence & The Machine.

Adding to the excitement, SiriusXM has announced the launch of ‘Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version)’ this month. According to Billboard, this channel will be a treasure trove for Swifties, offering round-the-clock access to Swift’s discography, including original and Taylor’s Version editions of her hits, From the Vault tracks, live recordings, and more.

Set to go live on April 7 and running until March 6, the channel will culminate in an extra special event on April 19 — the release date of ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ Fans can dive into the Swift universe by downloading the SiriusXM app and tuning in to Channel 13, immersing themselves in all things Taylor Swift as they eagerly await the album’s much-anticipated drop.