Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Dhadak 2’ faces censor issue for THIS reason

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Dhadak 2’ is facing clearance issues from the CBFC. As per reports, the censor board has raised issues over the film’s portrayal of caste discrimination. Reportedly, CFBC has flagged certain scenes and dialogues, which could delay the film’s clearance. The film was initially going to release in November 2024. However, the makers postponed the release to Holi 2025. Now, with just a few days until the festival, the film has hit a boulder.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, ‘Dhadak 2’ is facing certification issues with the CBFC due to its content. A source told the portal, “Dhadak 2 deals with caste issues and is supposed to be a shocking tale. The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC applauded the makers for such a film. But due to its content, they are mulling over what rating should be given to the film and what scenes to be cut, if any.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



A trade expert told the portal that the makers of ‘Dhadak 2’ are waiting to complete the CBFC certification process before moving to the promotions. If the film gets clearance, it will hit theatres as per the schedule, on March 14. However, a postponement could be on waiting for the title. An insider also noted the film is a remake and the original title didn’t face any censorship issues. “Dhadak 2 makers must have made the same film as it’s the same story. When Pariyerum Perumal didn’t face any trouble, why is Dhadak 2 being subjected to harassment?”

Last year, in May, Karan Johar dropped the announcement post featuring a short clip. The post is accompanied by a caption in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani. (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen – their castes were different, end of story).” The background of the announcement video also features the phrases ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ and ‘Equality’ among others.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar confirms ‘Don 3’ production plans

The first installment of the series starred Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. It was a remake of the Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat.’ Despite performing well at the box office, the film received negative reviews for glossing over caste-based discrimination and producing a subpar remake of the original.