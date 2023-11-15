Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Navigating Trolls in Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty recently addressed the challenges she’s faced in the Bollywood industry, shedding light on the lingering apprehensions among industry insiders about working with her. Following her arrest in 2020 in connection with a drug-related case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rhea has observed a prevailing sense of unease surrounding her professional engagements.

In a candid interview with Mid Day, Rhea responded to inquiries about the scarcity of job opportunities in Bollywood, emphasizing the persisting atmosphere of trepidation. Despite expressing hope for normalization in the future, she acknowledged the enduring sense of fear that she believes still exists. On a positive note, Rhea noted a significant decline in the intensity of scrutiny and the diminishing influence of online critics since the tumultuous year of 2020.

According to Rhea, the fear factor has subsided to a considerable extent, providing a more conducive environment for her professional pursuits. She remarked, “I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalizes soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone.”

In the course of the interview, Rhea acknowledged being one of the most targeted individuals on social media platforms, underscoring the challenges she has faced. However, amidst the adversity, she also highlighted the support she received from friends who stood by her, providing both emotional and financial assistance. Rhea credited this solidarity with providing her the strength to navigate through the turbulent times.

Rhea Chakraborty, who spent 28 days in Byculla jail as an undertrial before being granted bail, endured substantial backlash and online trolling in the aftermath of her arrest. Despite these challenges, she managed to make appearances in Rumi Jaffery’s 2021 film “Chehre,” alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Additionally, she recently assumed the role of a gang leader in Roadies 19.