Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, praises Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

In a historic moment for Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned the winner of the 72nd Miss World pageant, bringing home the country’s very first Miss World crown after more than seventy years of participation.

The newly crowned queen took a moment to share her admiration for Indian cinema, culture, and some iconic Indian beauty queens.

During a conversation with IANS, Opal Suchata opened up about her fondness for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, particularly praising her performance in the critically acclaimed film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

“I absolutely loved it,” she said enthusiastically. “It was so inspiring.” Although she hasn’t yet watched the blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, she shared a fun anecdote about visiting Ramoji Film City in India and promised to watch it soon after her pageant duties.

Opal’s admiration doesn’t stop at Bollywood stars. She expressed heartfelt respect for two of India’s most celebrated Miss World winners — Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar.

“That’s a tough choice,” she laughed when asked to pick a favorite. “But I actually met Manushi Chhillar today, and I adore both her and Priyanka Chopra. They’re incredible role models.”

The pageant victory is much more than a personal achievement for Opal. She described the day she was crowned as “the best day of my life,” emphasizing its significance for her “Beauty with a Purpose” project as well as for the people of Thailand. “

This crown is not just mine; it belongs to the entire nation,” she remarked proudly. “We have waited a very long time for this moment, and I believe every Thai person is sharing this joy.”

On the journey to winning the prestigious title, Opal admitted it wasn’t always easy, but the effort was deeply fulfilling. “When something truly matters to your heart, hard work becomes meaningful,” she explained. “Winning Miss World is no small feat, and that’s why this victory feels so special, especially being Thailand’s first.”

Opal’s time in India also allowed her to experience some of the country’s rich culture firsthand. She smiled as she recalled trying on a saree and sampling Indian cuisine. “It was wonderful,” she said.

Looking beyond the title year, Opal shared her perspective on what success means for her. “People often think fame lasts only during the reign, but for me, it’s about the lasting impact you create,” she said thoughtfully. “If you can touch lives and make a real difference, that legacy stays with you long after the crown is passed on.”

Interestingly, Opal sees strong parallels between the entertainment industries of Thailand and India. “Our film and TV industry in Thailand is huge,” she noted. “We have many talented actors, actresses, and professionals working behind the scenes. Like India, we are passionate about producing high-quality content for audiences worldwide.”

When asked if she might consider acting herself, Opal was enthusiastic. “Definitely! I grew up watching Thai dramas, and they hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “It would be amazing to explore opportunities in both Thai and Hindi entertainment industries.”