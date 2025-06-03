Miss World mourns Hyd fire victims with heartfelt note

Newly crowned Miss World Opal Suchata has penned a heartfelt, poignant note for three little girls she met during her visit to the historic Charminar, who later lost their lives in a devastating fire at their residence that claimed 17 lives. The beauty contestants had participated in a heritage walk at the iconic Charminar and interacted with shop owners of Lad Bazaar on 13 May, creating a buzz in the neighbourhood. Unfortunately, just five days later, a fire led to the death of 17 people, including the three children, all from the same family that had lived in the area for generations. The Modis owned pearl shops at Gulzar Houz near Charminar and lived in the first and second-floor quarters above the shop.

Suchata, who was crowned Miss World on 31 May, took to social media to express her grief, saying that Hyderabad holds a special place in her heart and that her heart aches when the city suffers a loss. In a long post, she said the city is known for pearls, just like her home country, Thailand. During her visit to Charminar, she not only aimed to support the local community but also to explore this special connection between her home country and Hyderabad. She recalled trying on pearls and styling looks at the shops. Before she left, a group of little girls requested a photograph with her. In her post, Suchata mentioned that one of the girls wearing a white dress urged her mother to find something beautiful so she looked like a beauty queen. “Although she already looked beautiful no matter what she wears,” wrote Suchata. She then spoke about another slightly older girl in a zebra-pattern dress, holding a toddler who was also quite excited about their meeting. “I even told her I have got the same zebra-pattern dress in my suitcase, and after the festival (finale), I would come back in that dress to match with her,” she wrote.

She also spoke about their mother and the warmth with which she was welcomed at their home. “Before I left, I was invited into their house, just right at the back of their shop. Their mother was cooking, and it smelled just like a home filled with love,” she wrote in her heart-touching post.

In the poignant note, Suchata said she would carry their memories forever in her heart. “I have no words for how my heart aches for them. They were cheering and praying for me with so much love and hope, and my heart breaks that they didn’t get the chance to witness and celebrate our victory. Their story will forever be in my heart, and their prayers for me will forever be my source of hope and encouragement through every step of my life.” Suchata ended her post praying for their souls and with the hope that they would meet again in their next lives. The heartwarming post from the reigning Miss World came as a solace to those grappling with numbing grief and was also a welcome departure from the ugly allegations that have surfaced against the beauty pageant in Hyderabad.