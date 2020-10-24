Actress Subuhii Joshii of Splitsvilla fame is having a good time working with veteran actors Brijendra Kala and Atul Srivastava.

They will be seen together in the web series “Aapatkalin Baithak”.

Talking about her co-actors, Subuhii said: “I am working with Brijendra Kala and Atul Srivastava. Before I met them, I was nervous. Even today, whenever I go on a new set, I am nervous. The same was true here, but they were so down to earth and sweet. I didn’t feel that I am working with them for the first time. They were so friendly and sweet with me.”

As for the show, she said: “When I heard the story, I was like, ‘Yes, I want to do this!’ It is special to me as I am shooting after a while plus, I have such amazing co-actors. I was getting a lot of offers for web series but I was not comfortable as they were very bold for me. I am not saying such series shouldn’t be made, but I was uncomfortable. But this is super clean and I am loving it,” said the actress, who is shooting in Indore.

She plays the role of Jhanvi in the series. “This is a series where there is no abusive language and has no such bold scenes. My character is the ‘item’ of the locality. You know someone who everyone tries to impress,” she said.

Covid-19 has not been eradicated from the country and although shooting is allowed, there are a lot of restrictions to be followed, and this makes it tough, said Subuhii.

“Shooting is scary as there are many people on the set. No matter how safe you are, you have to take out your mask while giving a shot. We are taking precautions like we wear our masks as soon as the shot is over and sanitise. On top of that, it is very hot in Indore, where we are shooting, and so to wear a mask continuously in this weather is difficult and quite a task. We have outdoor shoots and there are no ACs, so it’s tough,” she said.