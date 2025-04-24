K-pop stars shine at AMAs nods! Rosé, RM, Jimin, ATZEE, and Stray Kids in the run

It’s that time of the year again as award season grips the artists. Amid the highly-awaited awards is the American Music Awards, aka the AMAs. With several top nods to their names, K-pop artists solidify their presence and impact in the global music scene. With top K-pop tracks of the year like Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT,’ taking over global music enthusiasts, the Hallyu continues.

This year, for the 2025 AMAs, frontrunning K-pop idols of 2024 have bagged notable nominations. BLACKPINK songstress Rosé bags not just one but two nods for her smashing collaborative track, ‘APT.’ With the track, she is contending for the coveted Collaboration of the Year award. For the category, the track is competing with Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘Luther, and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With A Smile.’ Other nominations are Marshmello & Kane Brown’s ‘Miles on It,’ Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Had Some Help,’ and ‘Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’

Additionally, Rosé is also in the running for Favourite K-pop Artist. Joining the BLACKPINK idol in the K-pop category are ATEEZ, BTS’ Jimin and RM, and Stray Kids.

The 2025 AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on May 26 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (5:30 AM IST on May 27). Taking on hosting duties is Jennifer Lopez, bringing her captivating glam and charm to the stage. Viewers can catch the show on CBS Television Network or stream it live on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Elevating the curiosity for this year’s awards is that all awards will be fan-voted. Voting is open on the AMAs’ official website and Instagram until May 15 at 11:59 PM PT.

