Stray Kids’ Felix suffers fracture following car accident

Stray Kids’s Felix recently sustained a fracture following a car accident. Resultantly, he missed Sunday’s SKZ 5’CLOCK fan meeting. As per reports, the accident took place on Saturday night as Felix was returning from a fan event. JYP Entertainment, the group’s management agency, officially confirmed the news in a statement.

The agency’s statement read, “Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. While returning home from his schedule on February 15th, Stray Kids member Felix was involved in a minor car accident. After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle.”

The agency also announced that Stray Kids’ Felix would miss the Sunday fan event in their statement issued on Saturday. “Felix is currently resting and focusing on his recovery. As a result, Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5TH FANMEETING “SKZ 5’CLOCK.” The statement added, “We kindly ask for all your understanding. We sincerely apologize to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support. Additionally, we will strengthen our measures to ensure that our artist can travel in a safer environment. Thank you.”

Felix is an Australian rapper, singer, and celebrated member of the K-pop act Stray Kids. On March 25, 2018, Felix debuted as a member of Stray Kids alongside Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin and IN with the EP ‘I am NOT.’

Last year, the boy band made their highly anticipated comeback with their ninth mini-album ‘ATE.’ The album earned Stray Kids their fifth consecutive No. 1 ranking on the renowned chart. This made them the first-ever group to debut at the top spot with their first five charting albums. The album features four tracks: ‘Mountains,’ ‘JJam,’ ‘I Like It,’ and ‘Chk Chk Boom,’ with the latter also being part of the official soundtrack for Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’