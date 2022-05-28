Stranger Things 4: Gateway of India Celebrates the Launch of the Netflix Show

Gateway of India which is the symbolic landmark of Mumbai hosted a special programme for the stranger things series. entities.

Stranger Things 4 took over the night skies of Mumbai as the heritage monument was lit up with a larger than life display of different projections from Stranger Things including the characters Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and many others appearing on the historical monument giving a full-on light show vibe. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on the internet with fans uploading the pictures and videos of the monument on their social media handles.

The symbolic landmark is among 15 prominent monuments across the world to display a larger-than-life projection to celebrate the global release. the Upside Down will take over 14 countries through 15 landmarks including the Empire State Building in New York City; Bondi Beach in Australia; Duomo Square in Milan; Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia; the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Al-‘Ula National Monument in Saudi Arabia; Cologne Media Park in Germany; XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles; Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland; Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm; and the Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao; Telefónica building, Gran Vía 28, Madrid; and Plaza del Callao, Madrid in Spain. Other locations include Shoreditch, London, and Tokyo, Japan.

A visual spectacle and light show of unprecedented size and scale, fans everywhere will be able to witness in real-time as giant rifts to the Upside Down open up around the world. Renewed for the fourth season with fans eagerly awaiting the release of the forthcoming season of the highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller show. Stranger Things 4 part 1 will follow the adventures of a group of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how they take on

extraterrestrialS.