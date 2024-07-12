‘The Perfect Couple’ trailer: Ishaan Khatter makes Hollywood debut in Netflix show starring Nicole Kidman

Netflix on Thursday dropped the teaser trailer of its upcoming series “ The Perfect Couple” in which Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s brief appearance has amazed fans. The series will star Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber as leads alongside many other phenomenal actors, including Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, and Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan’s appearance in the teaser has gained him appreciation from many people including his sister-in-law, Meera Kapoor. She shared an Instagram story, praising Ishaan for his performance. She wrote, “Proud of you. You won brother.”

Ishaan shared the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, “ Just at ease” on Thursday. The teaser trailer shows him in a shower scene.

Advertisement

Actor’s father Rajesh Khatter, senior actor Soni Razdan, producer Guneet Monga, actor Namit Das, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also praised him. Rajesh expressed his appreciation by saying, “Wohooooo!” “Whoa! Can’t wait,” while Namit commented, “Je baat.”

The teaser showcases the story of a perfectly contented couple, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and Tag Winbury (Live Schreiber) who are busy planning and celebrating a lavish wedding. However, things take an unexpected turn when a dead body is discovered on their beach house property.

An official statement along with the teaser trailer read, “ Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy. Directed by Susanne Bier.”

Ishaan Khatter is the half-brother of popular actor, Shahid Kapoor. He made his debut in 2017 with the drama “Beyond the Clouds”. His first commercial success came with the romantic drama “Dhadak” in 2018 and later starred in the British mini-series “A Suitable Boy”. Last year, he starred in a biographical war film, “Pippa”.