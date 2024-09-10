Ishaan Khatter on Nicole Kidman: ‘Her eyes are hypnotizing’

Ishaan Khatter, the rising star from Bollywood, has made a notable entrance into the U.S. entertainment scene with his role in the Netflix murder mystery series ‘The Perfect Couple’. Sharing the screen with acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter is clearly thrilled about this new chapter in his career.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Khatter expressed his enthusiasm about working alongside a stellar cast. “One of the highlights of this show was definitely collaborating with such remarkable and generous people,” he said. His admiration for Kidman was evident as he described their first encounter. “Nicole was incredibly down-to-earth. We found common ground beyond just the show’s script, which made working with her a real pleasure.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter was particularly captivated by on-screen presence of Nicole Kidman. “Her eyes are truly mesmerizing. Playing off of her was an amazing experience,” he enthused. The actor, who had his first taste of Hollywood with this project, feels grateful for the opportunity. “This role marks a significant moment in my young career, and I’m happy to have had this experience,” he added.

Filming for ‘The Perfect Couple’ took place over four months in the picturesque setting of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The cast not only worked hard but also enjoyed local activities like whale watching and wine tasting, making the experience both professional and personal.

In the series, Khatter plays Shooter Dival, a character who is the best man and a long-time friend of the groom. In Elin Hilderbrand’s book, which inspired the show, the role of Shooter was originally a white character. Director Susanne Bier’s choice to cast me was due to his talent rather than his ethnicity. “Susanne’s vision for the character was clear, and I trusted her completely,” Khatter noted.

‘The Perfect Couple’ premiered on September 5 and quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s charts. With this success under his belt, Khatter is already gearing up for his next project with Netflix, where he will take on the role of Prince Charming in ‘The Royals’.