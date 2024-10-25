Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ set for box office triumph, says distributor Anil Thadani

The anticipation for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, is skyrocketing as fans eagerly await its release on December 5, 2024.

Following the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, which captured audiences nationwide, the sequel promises to raise the stakes with an even more intense storyline and breathtaking visuals.

In a recent press meet, film distributor Anil Thadani expressed confidence that ‘Pushpa 2’ will not only match but exceed the success of its predecessor.

“Allu Arjun is already a big brand,” Thadani said, noting that ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ solidified Arjun’s status as a superstar. Thadani believes the sequel will resonate globally, adding, “It’s on the threshold of shattering new records.”

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ sees Arjun returning as Pushpa Raj, a rugged smuggler whose fierce personality and resilience struck a chord with viewers in the first installment.

Alongside Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, Pushpa’s love interest, while Fahadh Faasil returns as the formidable IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Their performances, especially the dynamic between Pushpa and Shekhawat, are in high anticipation as major plot points in the sequel.

Behind the scenes, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2′ has undergone an ambitious production journey. While some footage was initially shot alongside the original film, director Sukumar decided to make significant story adjustments, delaying principal photography until October 2022.

The film has since become one of the most expensive Indian productions, with an estimated budget of ₹500 crore. This level of investment underscores the high expectations for the sequel and the filmmakers’ commitment to delivering a cinematic experience that lives up to the hype.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises to deliver more of the high-stakes action and intense drama that made the original film a hit.