SRK is part of my daily existence: Karan Johar

Director Karan Johar, who currently hosts chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, said that the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge part of his daily existence.

KJo and SRK, as much as they are two powerhouses and call the cards in Bollywood, are also best friends, going a long way back in the mid 1990s. In fact, KJo starred alongside SRK in the latter’s iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ as his friend.

On Monday, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director spoke with the media on the sidelines of his show ‘Koffee With Karan’, and said that while SRK may not make an appearance on his show anytime soon, for him it’s everyday ‘Koffee With Karan’ with SRK when they’re chatting in their private space, away from the camera, given the solid foundation of their friendship.

KJo lauded the oratory skills of SRK and with the elegance that the latter speaks with. KJo told the media: “As much as I would love Shah Rukh Khan to be on ‘Koffee With Karan’ because we know how brilliant of a speaker he is and my show is all about good conversations, I would like to say that with him it’s like an everyday ‘Koffee With Karan’ for me because we are talking to each other everyday, I’m speaking with his kids and Gauri.”

“Hearing him speak is an absolute delight, we all have seen the gravitas and the elegance with which he speaks on global platforms. We always discuss things and talk about different subjects. Talking to him so frequently, I can say that he is a huge part of my daily existence.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.