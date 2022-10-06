Spotlight Event: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Mumbai Reception

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The celebration took place at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla.

Ali Fazal dazzled in Kaushik Velendra’s designed suit while Richa Chadha stole hearts in a handcrafted gown with pearl work by designer Anamika Khanna.

Richa- Ali’s Mumbai reception was graced by many celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna, Malika Dua, and many others.

Here are a few pictures from the RiAli reception, posted by the celebrities on their respective social media.

Sayani Gupta, who has worked with Richa Chadha in a popular web series Inside Edge, took it to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from Richa- Ali reception with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “The sweetest couple in town had the best wedding ever!

And what a gorgeous night it was!

Pyaar Beshumar!❤️

@therichachadha @alifazal9 love you both! Thank you for making us part of your new beginnings! Hope yours is filled with love, laughter and a ton of crazy!”



Actress Huma Qureshi re-shared a story by Mini Mathur on her social media with a sticker saying “Team Bride”.

Karishma Tanna posted the reception’s picture with the caption hashtag RiAli

Apart from celebrities who attended, the celebrities who could not be due to work commitments, and the newly wedded couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal re-shared stories on their Instagram handle expressing their joy.