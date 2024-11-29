SP Balasubrahmanyam memorial to celebrate his musical legacy

In a tribute to the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, a memorial and museum are set to be established in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The initiative celebrates the life and contributions of the iconic artist, affectionately known as the “Voice Magician.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam, or SPB as fans lovingly called him, captivated millions over a career spanning five decades. Singing in 16 languages, including Kannada, he recorded over 50,000 songs, earning him a place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. Sadly, SPB passed away in September 2020 at the age of 74.

As part of the effort to honor his memory, a grand musical event will take place in Bengaluru on December 8, 2024.

Advertisement

The concert, taking place at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts near Kanakapura Road, will feature beloved Kannada songs sung by SPB. Renowned playback singers Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, and SPB’s son, SP Charan, will perform. SP Charan will also host the event.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, SP Charan outlined the vision behind the memorial and museum. “SPB’s golden voice brought soul to Indian music. This initiative is a tribute to his unmatched legacy. And, it aims to inspire future generations of musicians and music lovers,” he said.

The SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial will serve as more than just a tribute. It will showcase SPB’s illustrious journey through exhibits of his performances, awards, and recordings. It will also house a comprehensive repository of his work, offering a platform to nurture and inspire budding artists.

Beyond honoring SPB’s contributions to Indian cinema and music, the project aims to promote and preserve Indian culture, art, and languages. It aims to reflect SPB’s lifelong mission to connect with audiences through music.