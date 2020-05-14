Amidst lockdown, Arjun Suravaram actor Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dr Pallavi Sharma on Thursday in a close wedding ceremony. Adhering to government norms, the wedding took place at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

As per reports, the duo tied the knot at around 6:30 am. The private wedding saw close family members and friends. Since then, photos and videos from their intimate wedding have been surfacing on social media.

While Nikhil wore a golden-maroon coloured sherwani for the wedding, Pallavi chose a red silk saree for her special day.

The pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday evening with the haldi ceremony. Nikhil chose a yellow kurta for the occasion and Pallavi looked gorgeous in a pink and violet silk saree.

Nikhil and Pallavi had earlier planned an elaborate wedding on April 15 and 16. However, due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the couple had no choice but to postpone the wedding.

Seeing no relaxation, Nikhil and Pallavi’s families decided to have an intimate wedding with close family members. There might be a grand reception for their extended family and industry colleagues once the lockdown is lifted.