‘Vishwambhara’ unveils Chiranjeevi’s fiery new look

In a grand birthday celebration, Chiranjeevi, the celebrated megastar of Indian cinema, has unveiled a striking first look from his highly anticipated film, “Vishwambhara.” Released on his 69th birthday, the poster promises a thrilling new chapter in his illustrious career.

The film’s production team, UV Creations, shared the dramatic poster on their official X account. The image features Chiranjeevi in a powerful stance, gripping a trident that is ablaze with flames. The backdrop of lightning and fire amplifies the intensity of the poster, setting the stage for what is expected to be an action-packed film.

Accompanying the poster was a description that teases the grandeur of Chiranjeevi’s role in “Vishwambhara.” The message hints at a heroic character fighting against darkness and evil, capturing the essence of Chiranjeevi’s larger-than-life persona. The producers also took the opportunity to extend their warm birthday wishes to the superstar, emphasizing the film’s epic scale and its release date of January 10, 2025.

The cast of “Vishwambhara” is equally impressive, featuring prominent names such as Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Adding to the film’s allure is the musical score by the legendary M.M. Keeravani, known for his exceptional work in Indian cinema.

On the same day, Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a spiritual visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, he offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Balaji. The occasion was a testament to his humble nature and deep connection to his roots.

Chiranjeevi’s career spans several decades, with significant contributions across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. Known for his versatility, he has captivated audiences with memorable performances in films like “Vijetha,” “Indra,” and “Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.” His recent release, “Bholaa Shankar,” continued to showcase his dynamic acting skills.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to cinema, Chiranjeevi was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. His journey from his debut in 1978 with “Punadhirallu” to becoming one of the most influential figures in Indian film history reflects his enduring appeal and dedication to his craft.

As anticipation builds for “Vishwambhara,” fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see Chiranjeevi in his new avatar. The film is set to make a grand impact when it hits theaters in January 2025, promising to add another illustrious chapter to the megastar’s remarkable career.