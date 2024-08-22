Chiranjeevi celebrates 69th birthday at Tirumala temple

On Thursday, legendary actor Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a spiritual visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. The superstar, known for his significant impact on Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, made the pilgrimage to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.

Accompanied by his wife, Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi appeared serene and devout, dressed in a traditional off-white silk mundu and kurta, complemented by a kasavu-bordered shawl. His presence at the temple met with warmth and admiration from fellow devotees.

The day before his birthday, Chiranjeevi and his family arrived in Tirumala. Initially spotted in a casual t-shirt and jeans, the star received a hearty welcome at the local hotel, setting the tone for a day filled with reverence and celebration. His mother and wife were by his side throughout this spiritual journey.

Chiranjeevi’s illustrious film career began in 1978 with the movie “Punadhirallu.” Over the decades, he has become a household name with memorable performances in hits like “Vijetha,” “Indra,” “Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.,” and more recently, “Bholaa Shankar.” His contributions to Indian cinema have earned him widespread acclaim and a special place in the hearts of audiences across the country.

In May 2024, the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, recognized Chiranjeevi’s extraordinary achievements. The prestigious award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.

The celebrations in Tirumala not only reflected Chiranjeevi’s spiritual devotion but also highlighted his continued influence and celebrated legacy in the world of cinema. As he marked another year, his presence and accomplishments resonated deeply with fans and admirers, reaffirming his status as a revered figure in Indian film history.