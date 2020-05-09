South beauty Sai Pallavi is among those actresses who has managed to create a niche for herself in Southern cinema. On Saturday, the actress is celebrating her 28th birthday and on this special occasion, the makers of Virataparvam unveiled a special poster.

In the poster, Pallavi can be seen sitting under what looks like a giant pillar, which actually has a communist symbol mounted on it.

Helmed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Rana plays a cop in the film while Pallavi will be seen as a Naxal.

In her recent interview with a media daily, Priyamani confirmed she plays a Naxalite in the movie. “Yes, I am playing a Naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said, confirming she’s also part of Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran,” Priyamani said.

With this film, Nandita Das is all set to return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap. “I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.