Vettaiyan: TJ Gnanavel shares inspiration behind the movie

The much-anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring the legendary Rajinikanth, premiered in theaters today. Gnanavel, who previously captivated audiences with his storytelling, shared insights into the creative process that brought this action-packed drama to life.

In a recent interview, TJ Gnanavel revealed that the story of ‘Vettaiyan’ came to fruition when he was asked about potential projects.

“I already had this story that I believed would resonate with audiences,” he said. “After presenting it, the response was overwhelmingly positive, and everything fell into place from there.”

The film, produced by Lyca Productions, features an impressive lineup of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

The trailer for ‘Vettaiyan’ generated significant buzz, offering a glimpse into its gripping narrative. It opens with a powerful scene of a large crowd protesting the arrest of an individual accused of committing a heinous crime—a rape and murder.

In this charged atmosphere, Rajinikanth’s character emerges as a cop who struggles against extrajudicial violence. He boldly asserts, “It’s not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent.”

Amitabh Bachchan portrays Sathyadev, a character whose moral stance provides a counterpoint to Rajinikanth’s. His poignant statement, “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried,” reveals a deep-seated critique of encounter killings and emphasizes the need for a just legal process.

‘Vettaiyan’ marks a significant milestone for Lyca Productions, being their thirtieth project and Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil cinema. The film’s score is composition of the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

In addition to ‘Vettaiyan,’ TJ Gnanavel is gearing up for his next project, ‘Dosa King.’ Co-written with Hemanth Rao, this pan-Indian film draws inspiration from the real-life conflict between the ambitious P. Rajagopal and Jeevajothi Santhakumar. The story will delve into the rise and fall of the iconic Saravana Bhavan. It will explore themes of ambition, power, and justice. Junglee Pictures has secured the life rights of Jeevajothi, ensuring an authentic portrayal of this intriguing saga.