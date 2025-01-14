Trinadha Rao Nakkina apologizes for body-shaming comments on Anshu

Tollywood director Trinadha Rao Nakkina has issued an apology following backlash over comments he made about actress Anshu’s appearance at the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘Mazaka’.

The event, held in Hyderabad on Sunday, became the center of controversy after the director’s remarks sparked outrage on social media.

While addressing the audience, Trinadha Rao Nakkina commented on Anshu’s physique, saying, “When she came as a heroine in a movie, I could not believe it. Is she still like that? She is thin now. I only asked her to eat some food and increase weight because it is not enough for Telugu [audience]. Everything should be in big sizes. It’s okay. She has improved a bit; she will improve more by next time.”

The comments were criticized as body-shaming, drawing sharp reactions online. Many users condemned the remarks, calling them insensitive and inappropriate for a public platform.

Faced with mounting criticism, the director released a video apologizing for his statements. In the video, he explained that his remarks were not meant to offend and were intended to add a lighthearted touch to the event.

“The comments made by me at the ‘Mazaka’ teaser release event were not intentional. I said them to make everyone laugh, but since several women were hurt, I unconditionally apologize,” he said.

Actress Anshu, who is making her comeback after two decades with ‘Mazaka’, has not publicly commented on the incident. Known for her role in the 2002 hit film ‘Manmadhudu’ alongside Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre, Anshu’s return to the silver screen has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

‘Mazaka’ stars Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh alongside Anshu. It is a directorial of Trinadha Rao.