‘Thug Life’ ignites excitement at Rohini Theatre, Chennai: WATCH!

The energy at Rohini Theatre on Thursday was electric as fans gathered in droves for the much-awaited release of Kamal Haasan’s latest film, ‘Thug Life’.

Banners waved, cheers filled the air, and impromptu dance celebrations broke out, all in honor of the legendary actor and his newest cinematic venture.

The atmosphere was more than just excitement; it was a full-blown festival of admiration for Haasan, who has been a towering figure in Indian cinema for decades.

The buzz was undeniable, and the audience’s enthusiasm mirrored the high expectations surrounding the film.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans turn up in style at the Rohini Theatre as Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life releases today. pic.twitter.com/t7SNZDphAW — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

In the midst of this whirlwind, Kamal Haasan took a moment to share his thoughts about the film and his collaboration with the iconic director Mani Ratnam.

Speaking at a press event the day before the release, Haasan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and reflected on the unique experience of working with Ratnam once again after nearly four decades.

“Working with Mani Ratnam was a true pleasure,” Haasan said warmly. “I want to thank Tamil Nadu and its people for their constant support over the years.”

Their reunion in ‘Thug Life’ has been a source of great anticipation. Haasan described the creative partnership as a genuine collaboration — a dynamic process where both artists contributed to shaping the story.

He likened his role in the project to adding seasoning to a dish, helping Ratnam bring out the full flavor of the narrative.

“Every film brings its challenges,” Haasan explained. “But with Mani involved, it became a beautiful journey. I gave him ideas, helped refine the story — that’s collaboration for me. We are both children of cinema, and that bond shows in our work.”

Haasan didn’t hesitate to praise the film’s ensemble cast and the team behind the scenes, highlighting the stellar talent that made ‘Thug Life’ what it is. From the actors to the makeup artists and costume designers, every member of the crew played their part to perfection.

And when it came to the music, Haasan’s admiration for composer A.R. Rahman was clear. “The music is fantastic. I don’t need to say why — just listen to Rahman’s work. It’s brilliant,” he shared with a smile.

Reflecting on his long career, Haasan spoke candidly about his journey from a young hopeful to a cinema legend. He recalled his early theatre days with a sense of humility, noting the fierce competition and the talented peers he shared those formative years with.

“I was lucky,” he said thoughtfully. “I started learning outside the classroom when I joined the theatre. There were so many intelligent young people around me, and somehow I became a star. It’s been a blessing.”

‘Thug Life’ boasts an impressive cast alongside Haasan, including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

The film marks the highly anticipated reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years.