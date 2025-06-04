Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ gets green light for special screenings in Tamil Nadu

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s much-hyped film ‘Thug Life’ is all ready to release in theatres tomorrow, June 5. And it won’t be an ordinary opening day! The Tamil Nadu government has officially greenlit special early morning screenings, giving fans a rare five-show bonanza on Day One.

The first show will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the final screening is allowed to run until 2 a.m. on Friday. This early bird privilege isn’t given lightly. It’s typically reserved for mega-budget, star-driven projects with sky-high expectations, and ‘Thug Life’ fits that bill perfectly.

Backed by Kamal Haasan’s own banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, the request for extra shows was made to the state government and swiftly approved.

Catch the ‘Thug Life’ trailer here:

But the fanfare is unfolding alongside controversy. At the film’s audio launch, Kamal Haasan made a comment that sparked backlash across the border in Karnataka. “Kannada is born out of Tamil,” he said. This statement didn’t sit well with many in the neighboring state.

The fallout was swift. The Karnataka High Court even advised Haasan to apologize. But the actor, known for sticking to his guns, declined. Instead, he wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, calling the outrage a “misunderstanding” and clarifying that he opposes linguistic dominance of any kind.

Still, the damage appears to have been done. Thug Life’s release in Karnataka has been put on hold indefinitely.

Despite the controversy, anticipation for the movie in Tamil Nadu remains sky-high. ‘Thug Life’ marks a historic reunion: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are joining forces after nearly 40 years, having last collaborated on the 1987 classic ‘Nayakan’, a film often hailed as one of the finest ever made in Indian cinema.

This time around, they’re diving into the gritty world of gangsters once again, backed by a powerful ensemble cast. Silambarasan T.R. plays a pivotal role, with Trisha, Nasser, Joju George, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, and Ali Fazal rounding out the lineup.

Adding to the excitement is the soundtrack, crafted by none other than A.R. Rahman. His collaboration with Kamal and Mani has always yielded iconic results.