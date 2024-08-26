‘Thangalaan’ on track for 100 crore milestone

The historical drama “Thangalaan,” starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa. Ranjith, is making waves at the global box office. Released on August 15, 2024, the film has been a major hit, with worldwide earnings rapidly approaching the 100 crore mark. Its opening day saw a record-breaking collection of over 26 crore, marking the best debut of Vikram’s career.

Despite facing competition from new releases in its second week, “Thangalaan” has maintained a strong performance, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The film’s success is further underscored by its increased screen count in the Andhra-Telangana region, where it gained an additional 141 screens. This boost highlights the film’s broad appeal and positive reception.

The anticipation is high for the film’s North India release, set for August 30, which is expected to drive further growth in its box office numbers. With its production costs already covered, “Thangalaan” has proven to be a financial success for its producers, Studio Green’s K. E. Gnanavelraja.

“Thangalaan” stands out not just for its impressive box office performance but also for its unique narrative. Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, the film delves into the historical exploitation and struggles during the 18th and 19th centuries. It features stellar performances from Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, and Pasupathy. The soundtrack, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, adds a compelling layer to the period drama.

With its release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and a Hindi release scheduled for August 30, “Thangalaan” is poised to continue its success across different regions. The film not only showcases a gripping story but also reinforces the South Indian film industry’s reputation for delivering fresh and engaging cinematic experiences.