It was a bad day for South actor Vijay as he was questioned on tax matters. As per reports, on February 5, Income Tax officials went on the sets of Master in Neyveli to question Bigil actor Vijay over tax evasion. Reportedly, he was questioned in connection with the I-T raid that has been taking place since Wednesday at the properties of film financer ‘AGS Enterprises’.

After raiding AGS Enterprises, the Income-Tax officials are also conducting raids at properties of actor Vijay in Chennai and financier Anbu Cheziyan.

During the I-T raids at AGS, actor Vijay’s salary for Bigil has come into the debate after which the actor was questioned.

The raids at Vijay’s residences in Saligramam and Panaiyur have been going on for hours.

According to IANS, I-T officials search operations are still on. During the promotions of Bigil, Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainments revealed that they had spent Rs 180 crore for the Vijay-starrer.

Financier Anbu Cheziyan’s residence in Madurai is also being raided by the officials. It is said that the I-T department had confiscated Rs 25 crore of unaccounted cash from his house.

The Income Tax officials are yet to issue any statement regarding the raids at AGS Enterprises and Vijay’s residences.

A few hours after the development, Vijay’s fans trended the hashtag #WestandwithVijay with over thousands of people declaring their support for the actor.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Master, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting has come to a halt as Income-Tax officials are questioning actor Vijay in Neyveli where the shooting is progressing.