Bigil actor Vijay is celebrating his 46th birthday on Monday. Popularly known as Thalapathy, Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid Kollywood actors today. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Master released a special poster from the film. The new poster was unveiled at midnight to ring in Vijay’s birthday which took the internet by storm.

Director Lokesh Kanagraj took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster featuring actor Vijay. In the poster, one can see a large gathering having fun time and dancing. It seems like they are celebrating some festival. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Happy birthday @actorvijay ..anna Smiling face with smiling eyes #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay (Sic).”

Every year, Vijay’s fans celebrate his birthday in a big way. From organizing re-release shows of his films to carrying out several social activities, his birthday has called for a big celebration among his fans. However, this year it will all be all quiet.

As per India Today report, “Vijay has personally requested his fan clubs in every district to not indulge in any kind of celebrations amid Covid-19 scare. N Anand, head of Vijay Fan Club Association in Tamil Nadu, has conveyed the same to the actor’s fans across the country.”

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the Atlee’s sports-drama Bigil which emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019. The actor was set to appear in the highly anticipated Master, this April. The film was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it will be the first time Vijay will face-off with Vijay Sethupathi in a film.