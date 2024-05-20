Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ sets record with 10,000-strong war sequence

Prepare for an epic cinematic showdown like never before as the much-anticipated Tamil fantasy action flick, ‘Kanguva’, gears up to unleash the mother of all war sequence on the silver screen. Led by the charismatic Suriya Sivakumar, this magnum opus boasts a staggering ensemble of over 10,000 individuals, making it the largest war scene ever witnessed in Tamil cinema.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team comprising Studio Green, director Siva, and a host of creative minds have toiled relentlessly to bring this colossal spectacle to life. From meticulously choreographed stunts to breathtaking visual effects, every aspect of the war sequence has been meticulously crafted under the guidance of international experts, ensuring an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The film’s poster offers a tantalizing glimpse into its dual worlds, featuring Suriya in two striking avatars—a rugged tribesman and a sleek, suited urbanite wielding a gun. With promises of raw emotion, powerful performances, and pulse-pounding action, ‘Kanguva’ is poised to redefine the boundaries of Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

Adding to the film’s allure is its stellar lineup, including Bollywood heartthrob Bobby Deol and the stunning Disha Patani, both making their Tamil cinema debuts. With cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by the renowned ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad, every frame of ‘Kanguva’ pulsates with energy and intensity.

As the film enters its post-production phase, anticipation continues to mount among eager fans, eager to embark on this mighty valiant saga. Stay tuned as ‘Kanguva’ prepares to captivate audiences with its spellbinding tale of courage, sacrifice, and triumph in the face of adversity.