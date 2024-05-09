Aavesham on OTT: Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam blockbuster now streaming

Aavesham, the latest Malayalam blockbuster, has made its way to Amazon Prime Video, offering viewers the chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Set in the bustling city of Bangalore, Aavesham follows the tale of Ranga (played by Fahadh Faasil), a gangster with a heart of gold. The plot takes an entertaining turn when three Kerala-based aeronautical engineering students, Aju (Hipzster), Bibi (Mithun Jai Shankar), and Shantha (Roshan Shanavas), opt to live in the BK Hostel, setting off a chain of comedic mishaps. Their decision unwittingly entangles them with college seniors and thrusts them into Ranga’s world.

As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to a rollercoaster ride of conflicts, alliances, and unexpected friendships. The students find themselves navigating through academic challenges and personal dilemmas amidst the chaos sparked by their association with Ranga.

Fahadh Faasil, who portrays the flamboyant Ranga, expressed his excitement about the film’s reception, highlighting its unconventional storyline and captivating characters. “Playing the flamboyant and unusual character of Ranga in Aavesham has been a complete riot,” he shares. “It is an unconventional film with a compelling storyline and characters that bring the story to life in a way that you can’t stop watching until the very end.”

Produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and co-produced by Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Aavesham has garnered praise from both audiences and critics since its theatrical release. Now, with its availability on Prime Video, audiences can delve into the world of Aavesham and witness the comedic chaos unfold at their convenience.

Whether you’re a fan of gripping narratives, quirky characters, or simply seeking a dose of laughter, Aavesham promises to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience that will keep you hooked until the credits roll. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a wild ride through the streets of Bangalore with Ranga and his unlikely companions.