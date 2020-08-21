Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam film CU Soon. Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the gripping drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil along with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. CU Soon is about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

“Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off,” said Actor and Producer Fahadh Faasil. “Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film,” he added.

Director Mahesh Narayan also said, “People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualized or created without the virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artists to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling. I am delighted to globally premiere CU Soon on Amazon Prime Video.”

The film will start streaming from September 1 on Amazon Prime Video.