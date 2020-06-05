Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil film Ponmagal Vandal is a courtroom drama which released on 29th May 2020. The trailer of the film had already caught so much attention that everyone was looking forward to the film. However, being a Tamil film, the language constraint was one barrier that it royally broke with over 200 countries watching it stream, audience loving it and making it one success of 2020.

Ponmagal Vandhal marked its many firsts in this journey and emerged as a widely appreciated movie. Being one of the toughest characters for Jyotika who is essaying the role of Venba in the film, the actress has truly stolen all the limelight with such a strong dialogue delivery, characterisation and body language.

The storyline revolves around a woman who is charged wrongly in the case of raping, kidnapping and killing young girls. The case is open and shut in no time. However, 15years later, Venba gets the same case reopened. With its thriller courtroom drama storyline, the film made waves all across.

The lawyer community as well had shared their excitement about the film. Everyone who has come across the trailer is so hooked to it that the storyline has compelled them to watch the film.

First time ever for any film, Ponmagal Vandhal has 5 directors playing lead roles namely Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan as well. Also, the trailer itself had broken records ahead of its release. The film even had one of the biggest ever TV trailer roadblock, a potential base of estimated 14 million viewers’ watched the trailer at once on their television during the primetime across Southern states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Ponmagal Vandhal is written and directed by J. J. Fredrick in his debut, and produced by Jyothika and Suriya and stars Jyotika in the forefront. It has the title of being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video and is available for streaming in more than 200 countries and territories.