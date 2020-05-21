Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, released the trailer for the much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal, which follows the story of an honest lawyer attempting to free an innocent woman, who is wrongfully convicted.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed cast that includes Jyotika, Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Prime members to stream from May 29.

This riveting tale revolves around the story of a resident in Ooty named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyoti’ who was convicted for kidnapping and murder. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, weaves through the loopholes to unveil the truth. The case is a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. Condemned to be hungry for fame and publicity, Venba stands for justice despite the challenges that are thrown at her. Amazon Prime Video viewers can get set for a nail-biting climax as one waits to see if Venba is successful in proving Jyoti’s innocence or not.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video for the release of Ponmagal Vandhal where viewers and fans of high quality Tamil Cinema can enjoy this riveting courtroom drama, in India and around the world.” said Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Co-Producer & CEO, 2D Entertainment.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a Jyotika & Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is directed by JJ Fredrick.

Ponmagal Vandhal is amongst seven highly anticipated Indian movies to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law and French Biryani.